SKC blows out Omaha, 6-0, advances to U.S. Open Cup semis

<p>KANSAS CITY, KS - SEPTEMBER 20: Daniel Salloi #30 of Sporting Kansas City scores during the 2017 U.S Open Cup Final against the New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park on September 20, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 23:57:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC left no doubt on Wednesday night at Children's Mercy Park with a 6-0 dismantling of Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

The win puts SKC into the semi-finals against Division II squad Sacramento Republic FC.

Daniel Salloi scored twice en route to becoming Sporting's all-time Open Cup scoring leader.

Joining Salloi in the brace club was Felipe Hernandez who scored twice in the second half.

Kortne Ford and Khiry Shelton also scored for Kansas City.

It was the largest margin of victory in club history.

The semi-final match will be played either July 26th or 27th and the site will be decided Thursday night in a draw at 7:30 PM.

