SKC blows out Omaha, 6-0, advances to U.S. Open Cup semis

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting KC left no doubt on Wednesday night at Children's Mercy Park with a 6-0 dismantling of Union Omaha in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

The win puts SKC into the semi-finals against Division II squad Sacramento Republic FC.

Daniel Salloi scored twice en route to becoming Sporting's all-time Open Cup scoring leader.

Joining Salloi in the brace club was Felipe Hernandez who scored twice in the second half.

Kortne Ford and Khiry Shelton also scored for Kansas City.

It was the largest margin of victory in club history.

The semi-final match will be played either July 26th or 27th and the site will be decided Thursday night in a draw at 7:30 PM.