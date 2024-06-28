Sporting Kansas City announces Mike Burns as new sporting director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced Friday that Mike Burns — the former general manager of the New England Revolution — will be stepping in as the club's sporting director.

Burns will "oversee player recruitment and roster building strategy and the continued development of the club’s professional player pathway," according to a release from Sporting KC.

The news comes after Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes announced that he would transition from the club's general manager to the role of chief soccer officer, while remaining Sporting KC's manager.

Former Portland Timbers General Manager Gavin Wilkinson was initially named to the sporting director role in January, immediately garnering criticism for his role in concealing sexual harassment allegations against former coach Paul Riley.

Later that month, he and Sporting KC announced that they had mutually agreed to part ways.

Now, it's Burns stepping in to fill the role. Burns was a member of New England's technical staff from 2005-2019 and was part of four Eastern Conference championships and one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

He also has a past history in Kansas City, playing for the Wizards from 2001-2002.

Burns is set to address reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

—