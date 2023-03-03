Watch Now
Sporting Kansas City announces official pub partners for 2023 season

The Sporting Pub Network spans seven locations
Charlie Riedel/AP
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi is cheered by the crowd as he comes out of the game during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:32:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Sporting Kansas City game this season will be on Apple TV, but paying $14.99 per month won’t be the only option for fans to watch one of their favorite teams.

The club announced Thursday its official pub partners for the 2023 MLS season.

The Sporting Pub Network, which spans across the Kansas City area with an additional location in Wichita, Kansas, will provide Sporting fans with seven destinations for viewing the club’s matches.

Each pub partner will show every Sporting match this season while offering food and drink specials, as well as opportunities for attendees to enter raffles to win prizes and other giveaways.

No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District will welcome fans for a happy hour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday before kickoff of Sporting’s match with the Colorado Rapids at 8:30 p.m.

Locations are listed below:

  • No Other Pub - 1370 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Chicken N Pickle - 1761 Burlington Street, North Kansas City, Missouri
  • Chicken N Pickle - 5901 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas
  • Chicken N Pickle - 1240 N. Greenwich Road, Wichita, Kansas
  • Bar K - 501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri
  • International Tap House - 403 E. 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Turn 2 at Hollywood Casino - 777 Hollywood Casino Boulevard., Kansas City, Kansas

