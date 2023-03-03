Sporting Kansas City announces official pub partners for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every Sporting Kansas City game this season will be on Apple TV, but paying $14.99 per month won’t be the only option for fans to watch one of their favorite teams.

The club announced Thursday its official pub partners for the 2023 MLS season.

The Sporting Pub Network, which spans across the Kansas City area with an additional location in Wichita, Kansas, will provide Sporting fans with seven destinations for viewing the club’s matches.

Each pub partner will show every Sporting match this season while offering food and drink specials, as well as opportunities for attendees to enter raffles to win prizes and other giveaways.

No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District will welcome fans for a happy hour at 6:30 p.m. Saturday before kickoff of Sporting’s match with the Colorado Rapids at 8:30 p.m.

Locations are listed below:

No Other Pub - 1370 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri

Chicken N Pickle - 1761 Burlington Street, North Kansas City, Missouri

Chicken N Pickle - 5901 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, Kansas

Chicken N Pickle - 1240 N. Greenwich Road, Wichita, Kansas

Bar K - 501 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri

International Tap House - 403 E. 18th Street, Kansas City, Missouri

Turn 2 at Hollywood Casino - 777 Hollywood Casino Boulevard., Kansas City, Kansas

—