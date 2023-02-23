Sporting KC matches will air only on Apple TV starting Feb. 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Sporting KC begins the 2023 season on Feb. 25 against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, the kickoff will air on a new home.

After 38 The Spot/KMCI-TV served as Sporting KC’s exclusive local television broadcast partner last season , every match will now air exclusively on Apple TV as part of a ten-year deal that Major League Soccer agreed to last June.

Sporting KC’s season-opener and March 18 against FC Dallas will be the only matches free to view on the Apple TV app.

You will need to sign up for MLS Season Pass to watch the rest of the season’s games. Prices are $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a discounted price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

Three games will also be simulcast on Fox’s networks — May 7 at Seattle (Fox), May 20 at St. Louis City SC (FS1) and May 28 versus Portland (Fox).

