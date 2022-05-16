Sporting Kansas City F Daniel Salloi called up for Hungary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will be without forward Daniel Salloi for at least one match next month after he was called up for international duty.

The club announced Monday that Salloi had been selected to play for Hungary, which plays four matches in June during the group stage of UEFA Nations League.

Hungary hosts England on June 4 and plays at England on June 14. In between, Salloi and company will play June 7 at Italy and host Germany on June 11.

Salloi, a native of Budapest, will leave Sporting KC to join the Hungarian men’s national team after Sporting KC’s match May 28 against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Salloi won’t be available when Sporting KC hosts the New England Revolution at 2 p.m. on June 12, but theoretically, he could be available for the club’s next game July 19 at Nashville SC.

Last September, Salloi made his debut with Hungary. He’s now appeared in four men’s national team games, logging 152 minutes with one start.

He previously represented Hungary in qualifying for the 2019 UEFA U21 Championship, scoring one goal in four matches.

Salloi has two goals in 10 matches for Sporting KC this season. He was an MLS MVP finalists in 2021, tallying 16 goals with seven assists in the regular season.

Sporting KC bottomed out in MLS play Saturday with a 7-2 loss at the Portland Timbers.

The seven goals tied for the most the club has allowed in any MLS regular-season game.

Sporting KC also lost 7-2 on Sept. 15, 2019, at the LA Galaxy and dropped a 7-0 result on July 4, 2001, at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chicago Fire.