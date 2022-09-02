Sporting Kansas City opens exclusive speakeasy inside Children's Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City recently opened an exclusive speakeasy tucked away inside the Field Club at Children's Mercy Park.

The soccer-themed Boot Room offers fans an experience unlike anywhere else, including craft cocktails.

“A boot room is a common term in the sport of soccer and you will find them in locker rooms all over the world," Sporting KC sideline reporter/host Aly Trost-Martin said during an exclusive tour of the speakeasy with KSHB 41. "Put simply, it's where the 'boots' are stored, or the cleats, which is what we like to call them here in America."

Walking into the speakeasy, fans will see cleats lining the walls along with other soccer memorabilia. The bar is private and only available to those fans who are members.

“It’s an exclusive space where fans can enjoy pre- and post-match beverages unlimited and get exclusive drinks here," Trost said.

Not just any drinks, these drinks tie into the sport as well.

“The drinks course have names and titles inspired by the sport of soccer ... so it's kinda blending a speakeasy with sports and kinda giving it a nice Sporting Kansas City feel," Trost said.

Children’s Mercy Park aims to create a one-of-a-kind experience and the Boot Room is the latest effort in that endeavor.