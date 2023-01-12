Sporting Kansas City signs German left back Tim Leibold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City added a veteran left back with deep roots in Germany’s top leagues.

The club announced Thursday that it has signed Tim Leibold, 29, to a three-year contract with an option for the 2026 season.

Leibold netted more than 20 goals and collected more than 40 assists in close to 300 appearances across all competitions playing primarily in Germany’s second division.

After two seasons in Germany’s third division with Stuttgart II, he became a fixture for Nürnberg from 2015-19, including a promotion to the Bundesliga’s top flight in 2018-19.

Leibold spent the last four seasons with Hamburger SV in Germany’s second division. He had a career-best 11 assists with Hamburg in 2019-20 in league play.

The next season he served as Hamburg’s captain.

A product of the academies in VfB Stuttgart, TSF Ditzingen and SGV Freiberg, Leibold is the third German native to join Sporting KC since the start of last season, joining center back Robi Voloder and midfielder Erik Thommy.