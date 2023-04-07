Sporting Kansas City to host Tulsa Athletic in US Open Cup 3rd round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has limped from the starting gate for the 2023 season.

Winless through six games, Sporting KC (0-3-3) sits 13th among 14 teams in the MLS Western Conference with three points through the season’s six games.

There’s still plenty of season left, but the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup offers another chance to chase a trophy — and now Sporting KC knows how its path in the tournament will start.

Sporting KC will host Tulsa Athletic in the third round of U.S. Open Cup play on either Tuesday, April 25, or Wednesday, April 26, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

U.S. Soccer is expected to release the full third-round schedule Friday for the 108th edition of the U.S. Open Cup.

Tickets to the game are included in Sporting KC season-ticket member packages and will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Tulsa Athletic, which plays in the semi-professional National Premier Soccer League, is the only amateur team to advance to the third round.

The NPSL is in the fourth tier of U.S. soccer.

Tulsa Athletic, finished as NPSL runners-up in 2021 and reached the semifinals last season, upset FC Tulsa — which plays in the USL Championship division, the second tier of the U.S. soccer hierarchy — in the second round.

Sporting Kansas City has won the U.S. Open Cup four times (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017), which is tied for the third most titles in history and tied for the most by any MLS franchise with the Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders FC.

