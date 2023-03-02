Sporting KC adds veteran center back from Colombia on 3-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City added depth at center back Thursday, announcing the addition of Dany Rosero on a transfer from Atletico Junior in Colombia.

Rosero, 29, arrives in Kansas City with more than 300 professional appearances in Colombia and Argentina under his belt.

Sporting KC Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes lauded Rosero's size and athleticism, but hinted that the transfer agreement almost fell through.

"The deal was kind of off and we made the decision, 'We're going on the ground to try and do the deal face to face,'" Vermes said.

Brian Bliss, the club's technical director and vice president for player personnel, went to South America to land the deal.

"Brian being on the ground was so important," Vermes said. "It was a great job by him and the group."

Rosero — who Vermes said was good in the air, good on the ball and good one-on-one defenders — signed a three-year contract with SKC through 2025 with a fourth-year option.

After losing Kortne Ford to a season-ending ruptured Achilles, Sporting KC had only four center backs — Andreu Fontas and Robi Voloder, who started Monday in a 1-0 loss at Portland, along with Chris Rindov and another relatively new signee, Robert Castellanos — before adding

"I think we're in a good spot," Vermes said. "Look, I think the other day our group played really well. I think we have a good group here, in the locker room and out on the field."

Rosero — a 6-foot-2, right-footed center back — will occupy an international slot. Vermes compared him to a mixture between Ike Opara and Aurelien Collin.

"He's incredibly excited to be here," Vermes said.