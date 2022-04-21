Sporting KC draws FC Dallas in Open Cup opener next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has struggled through the first two months of the MLS season, but they’ll get a fresh slate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next month.

Sporting KC will host FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on May 10 in the Round of 32 at Children’s Mercy Park. Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday via Seat Geek and are included in season ticket member packages.

The Open Cup, which returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the oldest soccer competition in the country. It was founded in 1914 and this is the 107th tourney, which is open to any professional or amateur soccer club in the U.S.

Sporting KC, which is 9-1-1 all-time in the Round of 32, will now face FC Dallas twice in less than two weeks at Children’s Mercy Park.

Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes’ squad hosts FC Dallas on April 30 for an MLS regular-season tilt.

Sporting KC is unbeaten in four previous Open Cup matchups against FC Dallas.

Sporting KC is tied for the most Open Cup titles among MLS teams with four (2004, 2012, 2015, 2017). The Chicago Fire FC and Seattle Sounders FC also have four championships.

Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles own the Open Cup record with five titles apiece. No non-MLS team has worn the crown since 1999.