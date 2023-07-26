Sporting KC F Alan Pulido suspended 2 games after Leagues Cup headbutt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City forward Alan Pulido has been suspended for two Leagues Cup games after being sent off for headbutting FC Cincinnati defender Yerson Mosquera during the 30th minute Sunday at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

Sporting KC led 2-0 at the time, but eventually lost on penalty kicks after the game finished tied 3-3 in regulation after going down a man when Pulido received a red card for violent conduct.

RED CARD! 🟥



🇲🇽 Alan Pulido from @SportingKC throws a headbutt and gets sent off, missing the #LeaguesCup clash against Chivas. 😱#MLS pic.twitter.com/Ot6RK78i4E — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 24, 2023

Pulido, 32, won’t be available for Sporting KC’s home game Monday, July 31, against Chivas de Guadalajara.

He also would miss SKC’s first game in the knockout round if the club advanced.

The suspension does not impact the MLS regular season.

Pulido played for Chivas from 2016-20, scoring 32 goals with six assists in 89 matches across four seasons. He tied for the Golden Boot as Liga MX’s top scorer with 12 goals in his final season with the club.

After the 2019-20 season, Pulido signed for an SKC-record transfer fee. He has scored 24 goals and eight assists in 53 matches during the last three seasons despite missing nearly 18 months with a knee injury.

In 20 games this season, Pulido has scored 10 goals, which is tied for fifth in MLS, and delivered three assists.

—