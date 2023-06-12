Sporting KC forward Marinos Tzionis joins Cyprus National Team for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City winger Marinos Tzionis will join the ranks of his home country's national team once more to join the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament.

Tzionis will compete with Cyprus in two matches later this month — first playing Georgia on June 17 at AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus, before facing Norway on June 20 at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway. Both games are set for 1:45 p.m. CT.

He will return to Kansas City before Sporting's match against Chicago Fire FC on June 24, meaning Tzionis will, at the very least, miss the matches against Los Angeles FC on June 17 and LA Galaxy on June 21.

The 21-year-old forward has appeared with the Cyprus Men's National Team 22 times and has scored two goals for the team.

He has 44 appearances and three goals with Sporting, two of which were scored during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, since joining the team in early 2022. The winger signed a three-year contract with Sporting as part of the MLS U-22 Initiative.

If Cyprus qualifies for the UEFA European Championship, which will take place March 24, it would be a first for the country.