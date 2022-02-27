Sporting KC hosts block party for first game of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting KC is back and fans are ready to get soccer season started. To do that, the organization is hosting a block party in the West 39th Street District.

The game on Sunday is in Atlanta, as the team takes on Atlanta FC.

The party will span over two blocks between Genessee Street and Terrace Street. It starts at 11 a.m. and includes live music, yard games and more. They will also have a large LED screen so fans can watch the game.

The game starts at 2 p.m. on FS1. Sporting KC’s first home game will be next Saturday against Houston and will be broadcast on 38 The Spot.

