Sporting KC inks F Daniel Salloi to 4-year contract through 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Salloi will be sticking around Kansas City for the foreseeable future.

Sporting Kansas City announced Wednesday that it has re-signed Salloi, a forward who was in the final season of his contract, to a new four-year deal, which will keep the “homegrown” talent under club control through 2026.

“I feel lucky to be at this club and I am very excited for my future here in Kansas City,” Salloi said in a statement from SKC. “My professional journey has been so rewarding because we’re an ambitious club with amazing fans. It’s an honor to be a part of this culture and I’m happy to continue pursuing my long-term goals at Sporting KC.”

Salloi, 26, a native of Hungary, came to the area as a foreign-exchange student in 2014.

During that same time, he attended Blue Valley Northwest and joined Sporting KC Academy , beginning a nearly decade-long affiliation with the club.

Sporting KC signed Salloi as a Homegrown Player in 2016 and he’s emerged as one of the top goal-scorers in club history.

Salloi’s six goals this season is second among all SKC players and his three assists are tied for the club lead.

He was an MLS MVP and Comeback Player of the Year finalist in 2021 after leading Sporting KC in both goals (16) and assists (8) and also led the club in goals in 2018 (11).

Salloi’s 37 career goals in MLS play rank eighth in Sporting KC history and his 47 goals in all competitions rank fifth.

He is the club’s all-time leader in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goals (seven) and MLS game-winning goals in the regular season (13).

Salloi’s 40 career goals in MLS competition, including the playoffs, rank fifth among all MLKS Homegrown Players.