Sporting KC mutually agrees to part ways with VP of player personnel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced Monday the club has mutually agreed to part ways with Technical Director and Vice President of Player Personnel Brian Bliss.

Bliss joined the technical staff in 2016 and has been the director of player personnel since 2019.

He ended his professional playing career with the Kansas City Wizards in 1998 and served as an assistant coach for the club from 2000-2006.

"Brian has been a great ambassador for Sporting Kansas City and his efforts as a leading member of our technical staff are appreciated," Sporting KC Co-Principal Owner Michael Illig said in a news release.

Bliss played with Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes at the 1998 Olympics and the 1990 FIFA World Cup, while also competing at the 1995 Copa America tournament.

His 12-year club career was highlighted by six seasons in Germany from 1990-96 before spending his final three seasons in MLS with the Columbus Crew (1996), New York/New Jersey MetroStars (1997) and Kansas City Wizards (1998).

