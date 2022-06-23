Sporting KC signs Erik Thommy of German club Bundesliga

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attacking midfielder Erik Thommy, veteran of German club Bundesliga, has been signed by Sporting Kansas City, the club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old comes to Kansas City after playing professionally for nine years in Germany, his home country.

Officially Thommy will be added to the roster once the Major League Soccer secondary transfer window opens July 7.

“This is a big step for me in my career,” Thommy said in a news release. “I have had very good conversations with Peter Vermes and I am excited to join MLS, a league that has developed a lot in the last few years. This club has great fans, great facilities and a great stadium. I want to give my best for the team and I am ready for the challenge.”

Throughout his time in Germany, Thommy has recorded 42 goals and 33 assists.

His extensive resume includes time with FC Augsburg, FC Kaiserslautern, Jahn Regensburg, VfB Stuttgart and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Most recently with Bundesliga, Thommy was able to show off his skills on the wing and the midfield. He also led the team through a dramatic 2021-22 campaign to narrowly miss relegation on the final day of the season.

Thommy has signed an MLS contract through 2024 with an option to occupy an international roster spot in 2025, as long as he acquires a P1 visa or International Transfer Certificate.