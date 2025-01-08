Sporting KC transfer record-signing Alan Pulido to Chivas Guadalajara

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City has transferred forward Alan Pulido to LIGA MX club Chivas Guadalajara, the club announced Tuesday night.

Thank you, AP9. 🦾



News: #SportingKC transfers forward Alan Pulido to Chivas Guadalajara for an undisclosed fee. pic.twitter.com/aYM6DSLmLf — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) January 8, 2025

The transaction with Chivas Guadalajara was for an undisclosed fee.

Pulido was the most expensive signing in Sporting Kansas City history at $9.5 million before the 2020 season.

He spent five seasons with Sporting Kansas City, though he missed all of 2022 with a knee injury.

He signed a contract extension in September 2023 amid his best year with the team.

During his time with Sporting KC, he recorded 38 goals and 19 assists in 108 matches across all competitions, according to the club.

Pulido ranks ninth on Sporting KC's all-time charts in regular season goals with 35 and goals in all competitions with 38.

—