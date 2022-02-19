Sporting KC unveils State Line 3.0 jersey for 2022-23 seasons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than 10 days before the 2022 season opener, Sporting Kansas City unveiled a new secondary jersey, which will be worn for the next two seasons.

The State Line 3.0 kit features embossed 816 and 913 area codes running from the symbolic state line in the Sporting KC crest.

“The state line brand element, which was introduced in the center of the club's crest during Sporting's rebrand in 2010 and has been featured in team jerseys since 2011, signifies the shared border between Kansas and Missouri,” Sporting KC said in a release.

The secondary jersey will remain dark indigo in keeping with club tradition.

The jersey will be worn with similarly colored shorts and socks with Sporting Blue used for trim around the neck and sleeves, Compass Minerals sponsor logos, players' names and numbers.

Above the number on the back of the jersey, there is an artistic element that includes a shuttlecock to symbolize the famed installation on the lawn at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Rosedale Memorial Arch, which honors local 20th-century war veterans in Kansas City, Kansas.

Inside the neck at the back of the jersey, the area codes 816 and 913 are again featured with the recently adopted mantra “Two states. One City. One Club.”

Sporting KC will host a State Line Block Party beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, on West 39th Street between Genessee and Terrace streets.

Tickets are free but must be reserved through SeatGeek for entrance.

The event, which is sponsored by Michelob Ultra and MLS jersey manufacturer Adidas, will feature live music, yard games and drink specials as well as a large LED screen for watching Sporting KC’s season opener at Atlanta United FC.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

Sporting KC’s home opener on March 5 against the Houston Dynamo will air on 38 The Spot as part of a new broadcast partnership between KSHB 41’s sister station and the club.