Sporting KC’s leading scorer, Salloi, called up to Hungarian national team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will be without its leading goal scorer for a Sept. 3 showdown at LAFC.

Forward Daniel Salloi has been called up to Hungary’s national team for three 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers from Sept. 2-8, the club announced Wednesday morning .

Salloi, who leads SKC in goals (12) and assists (six) this season, will leave for international duty after Saturday’s match against the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park.

He last joined Hungary’s senior national team in 2018, but went uncapped.

Hungary hosts England on Sept. 2, travels to Albania on Sept. 5 and closes this round of qualifying against Andorra in Budapest, Hungary.

Salloi, a native of Budapest, became the first Sporting KC Academy product to be selected as an MLS All-Star .

He will play against a team of Liga MX All-Stars in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The game will be televised on FS1 and Univision.

Hungary, which is seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, currently sits two points behind England for first place in their qualifying pool.

The winner of the six-team group advances to the 2022 FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar, while the runner-up moves on to a second round of World Cup qualifying set to begin in March 2022.

Salloi’s 18 combined goals and assists are the most in MLS this season, including five game-winning goals and three game-winning assists. He is tied for second in MLS in goals scored, trailing only Seattle Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz (14).

Sporting KC, 11-6-4, currently sits in second place in the Western Conference, three points behind Seattle.

Salloi, who signed with the club as a Homegrown Player in 2016 after moving to the U.S. in August 2014 and attending Blue Valley Northwest, is in his sixth season with SKC and has appeared in 20 of 21 games, including 17 starts.