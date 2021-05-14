‘Standards here are high’: Rookies learn 'KC way' on 1st day of Chiefs mini-camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie mini-camp is here and so is the newest crop of Kansas City Chiefs.

On-site drills and workouts not only serve as the players’ introduction to the National Football League, but also a sneak preview as to what’s to come during full-team training camp later this Summer.

For a team looking to return to the Super Bowl for the third straight season, this group must hit the ground running.

“The standards here are high,” fourth round pick Joshua Kaindoh told reporters via Zoom.

The former Seminole called KC a "team with great tradition."

“These guys have been winning for a while,” linebacker Nick Bolton said. "I soak everything up... how to practice and just how to become a Kansas City Chief.”

Bolton is expected to play multiple linebacker positions for Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

Joining a re-tooled offensive line this off-season, second round pick Creed Humphrey is stopping to smell the roses.

“It didn't really set in completely until I got up here for the rookie mini-camp,” Humphrey said.

He admited to asking around to find the best BBQ spots in his new home.

“Jack stack and Arthur Bryant’s,” he said with a smile. “They were both top notch. I can’t choose a favorite right now.”

Rookie mini-camp continues through May 16.

