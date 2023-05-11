Watch Now
Start of Thursday’s Royals, White Sox game delayed to 2:10 p.m. due to rain

Charlie Keegan
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:37:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The series finale between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox has been delayed due to rain in the Kansas City, Missouri, area, the Royals announced Thursday.

The Royals and White Sox were set to face off at 1:10 p.m. in the last matchup of a four-game series, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Rain is predicted to be in the forecast until 5 p.m.

The updated first pitch time is expected to be 2:10 p.m., according to the Royals' Twitter page.

The delay will also affect School Day at the K, hosted by KSHB 41 News, alongside the Royals and Science City.

The Royals have won three of their last four games, all at Kauffman Stadium. Still, Kansas City has the second-worst record in all of baseball, only ahead of the Oakland Athletics.

After the conclusion of this game, the Royals will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers in a three-game series starting Friday.

