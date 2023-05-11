KSHB 41 Weather | Wet and stormy at times for your Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Not an all day rain today, but cooler
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Mother's Day
- Keep those plans active, chance is low at this time
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Chance of scattered showers increases during School Day at the K. Bring a poncho or light rain jacket just to be safe! Scattered showers continue with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening.
High: 75°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 G25
Tonight: Warm front lifts through with some severe storms possible. We will be on the tail end of the threat and storms could fall apart before reaching KC.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 10-15 G20
Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 65° High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 G25