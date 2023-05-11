KSHB 41 Weather | Wet and stormy at times for your Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Not an all day rain today, but cooler

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Mother's Day

Keep those plans active, chance is low at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Chance of scattered showers increases during School Day at the K. Bring a poncho or light rain jacket just to be safe! Scattered showers continue with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening.

High: 75°

Wind: E-SE 10-15 G25

Tonight: Warm front lifts through with some severe storms possible. We will be on the tail end of the threat and storms could fall apart before reaching KC.

Low: 65°

Wind: SE 10-15 G20

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 65° High: 85°

Wind: S 10-20 G25