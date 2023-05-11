Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Wet and stormy at times for your Thursday

Rainy and stormy for your Thursday
and last updated 2023-05-11 06:16:07-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not an all day rain today, but cooler
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through Mother's Day
  • Keep those plans active, chance is low at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Chance of scattered showers increases during School Day at the K. Bring a poncho or light rain jacket just to be safe! Scattered showers continue with a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon to early evening.
High: 75°
Wind: E-SE 10-15 G25

Tonight: Warm front lifts through with some severe storms possible. We will be on the tail end of the threat and storms could fall apart before reaching KC.
Low: 65°
Wind: SE 10-15 G20

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Low: 65° High: 85°
Wind: S 10-20 G25

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.