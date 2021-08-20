Steve Rampy brings new intensity to Staley Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime football coach Steve Rampy is turning over a new leaf at Staley High school. The former Kansas coach crossing the state lines for Missouri where he finds his newest challenge in the Northland, overhauling Falcon's Football.

Ahead of their Jamboree on Friday, Rampy says he's getting to know his new team fast but the effort and intensity is there.

“I might be a little more vocal than some of the guys that they’ve had in the past, so they’re getting use to that and were getting use to each other...I love the kids' attitudes though on the practice field, we have a great group of seniors that really provide great leadership and come here everyday to work hard”

As the players continue to adjust to the new culture, new practice schedule and entirely new offense, Rampy adjusts to a new array of opponents his scheme has never seen before.

“Every week will be a new week for me so the evaluation and the analysis of the opponents is going to be really really fun and it's going to be exciting.”

A challenge this refocused team is up to. Rampy, ready to get Staley back to playing Championship Football using one of the greatest coaches, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid's advice.

“Everyday, and it is an Andy Reid concept, you take one opponent at a time and we even break it down more than that we wanna take one play at a time, you know we just wanna try to be good on this play and then regroup and do it again”

