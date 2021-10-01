Watch
Still ‘knocking the rust off’, new Chiefs wideout Josh Gordon won’t play vs. Philly

Gordon tallied 81 catches and 6 TD in last 24 games
Maddie Washburn // Chiefs.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon during practice at the team facility.
Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs
Posted at 2:11 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 15:11:19-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newest Kansas City Chief isn’t ready to suit up just yet.

Head Coach Andy Reid says embattled wideout Josh Gordon won’t play this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He's in good shape, and he's been out here working very hard,” Reid told reporters via Zoom Friday after practice. “He's not playing this week, but he's getting himself ready."

Gordon officially joined the team’s practice squad Tuesday and participated in practice each day this week.

“He’s a big body...another athletic player,” Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson said. “From what I've seen so far, dude’s good.”

“He's trimmed down and really fit,” Reid said. “He’s learning the playbook and also getting a little rust knocked off, but you can tell he's very talented.”

Kansas City, 1-2, looks to get back to .500 versus the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia.

