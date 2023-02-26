Super Bowl champion Chiefs claim more hardware at NFL's annual 101 Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The awards continue to roll in for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco were among the group of NFL stars recognized during Saturday’s 101 Awards held at the Westin Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

#Chiefs Chris Jones and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts share a moment prior to Saturday’s 101 Awards pic.twitter.com/BS3Xw963Gf — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 25, 2023

“Just extremely blessed and thankful for my teammates, and the coaches and organization for having me,” Pacheco told a group of reporters before the ceremony began.

The standout rookie claimed the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill award, which is given annually to the team's best rookie or first-year player.

For Jones, being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Year was a "complete honor."

All award winners are listed below: