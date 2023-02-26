Watch Now
Super Bowl champion Chiefs claim more hardware at NFL's annual 101 Awards

Jack McCormick
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is named the 2022 AFC Defensive Player of the Year during Saturday's 53rd annual 101 Awards
Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 21:25:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The awards continue to roll in for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Isiah Pacheco were among the group of NFL stars recognized during Saturday’s 101 Awards held at the Westin Crown Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

“Just extremely blessed and thankful for my teammates, and the coaches and organization for having me,” Pacheco told a group of reporters before the ceremony began.

The standout rookie claimed the Chiefs’ Mack Lee Hill award, which is given annually to the team's best rookie or first-year player.

For Jones, being named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Year was a "complete honor."

All award winners are listed below:

  • NFC Coach of the Year — Brian Daboll, New York Giants
  • NFC Offensive Player of the Year — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
  • NFC Defensive Player of the Year — Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
  • AFC Coach of the Year — Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • AFC Offensive Player of the Year — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
  • AFC Defensive Player of the Year — Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football — the late John Madden, represented by his son Mike Madden
  • Mack Lee Hill Award — Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Derrick Thomas Award — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
