‘Ted Lasso’ production will keep Jason Sudeikis from Big Slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First, the bad news: co-host Jason Sudeikis won’t be able to attend Big Slick this weekend as celebrities descend on Kansas City for the 13th annual event.

The good news: He’s busy filming season three for his titular role in “Ted Lasso,” the award-winning Apple TV+ smash hit. A change in the production schedule created the conflict.

Big Slick’s other co-hosts — Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet — will be on hand along with more than two dozen friends from the arts and entertainment for the Children’s Mercy Hospital fundraiser.

The annual Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game is set for 5 p.m. on Friday at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals open a weekend series against the Oakland A’s.

The party continues Saturday with the Big Slick Party and Show, which starts at 8 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Tickets for the softball/baseball game and for the variety show are available on the Big Slick website.

The limited edition 2022 Big Slick KC Heart T-shirt from Charlie Hustle also is available for a $100 donation to Children’s Mercy Hospital along with other merchandise .

The full list of 2022 celebrity guests is available online.

