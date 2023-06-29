Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Terry Francona returns but will not manage Guardians against Royals

Ohio, Illinois governors place bets over Cubs-Indians series
Copyright Associated Press
Phil Long
<p>Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona reacts to fans before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, in Cleveland, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Phil Long)</p>
Ohio, Illinois governors place bets over Cubs-Indians series
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 13:46:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guardians manager Terry Francona was back at Kauffman Stadium Thursday for their finale of a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals after dealing with a health issue earlier this week, though DeMarlo Hale planned to serve as Cleveland's acting manager for the game because of high temperatures.

Francona was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before Tuesday night's game. He was released from The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after the team said that all tests “came back within normal ranges," but he was advised by physicians to remain away from the ballpark and rest.

The 64-year-old Francona, who has had numerous health issues over the years, is expected to travel with the Guardians after Thursday's game to Chicago, where they begin a series against the Cubs on Friday.

The Guardians rallied to beat Kansas City 2-1 in the series opener. They won Wednesday night's game 14-1, leaving them a half-game ahead of Minnesota in the AL Central heading into Thursday's games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app