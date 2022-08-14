‘That's just who he is’: Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis impresses in professional debut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a rookie-laden roster, preseason games offer invaluable in-game experience for the youngest crop of Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive end George Karlaftis understood the assignment Saturday, wreaking havoc in the Chicago Bears' backfield throughout his professional debut.

“I mean, the kid was just going all out,” safety Justin Reid told reporters postgame.

Karlaftis opened his NFL sack account in an empathic fashion Saturday, drilling Bears backup Trevor Siemian for a 10 yard loss in the second quarter.

“He's gonna go hard the entire time. I mean, that's just who he is,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the 2022 first-round draft pick. “That's what got him here. And I think he'll keep crafting his skills every single week to get better and better."

this will play https://t.co/J9PKNuXrsQ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 14, 2022

“He’s going to help us this year,” Reid said.

But the preseason opener wasn't all aces for KC’s newest No. 56.

“The only thing we have to work on is his celebration because I don't know what that was,” Mahomes joked. “He did like a double-arm flex down. I've never seen that one. I was like at least go up with the flex if you're going to do something."

Mahomes on #Chiefs George Karlaftis' sack celebration: "The only thing we have to work on is the celebration...I don't know what that was... I was like, at least go up with the flex." pic.twitter.com/SXdRIXhiCX — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 14, 2022

With his celebration a work in progress, Karlaftis looks to add to his otherwise strong start in the second preseason game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Kansas City hosts the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

—

