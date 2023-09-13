'That's on me': Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney reflects on mistakes made against Lions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back with a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, following the team's 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

When crunch time came in the NFL season opener, the Chiefs' offense dropped the ball.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney owned up to his shortcomings in the NFL season opener and said he knew that he could have "made those plays," while addressing reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"That's on me," Toney said. "At the end of the day y'all count on me and rely on me to make certain plays and I've got to be there to do that."

The tide of the game turned after Toney, who was projected as the Chiefs' top wide-receiver through the preseason, had a third-quarter drop that led to a 50-yard pick-six by the Lions. The third-year pro also missed out on a crucial first down pass from Patrick Mahomes, pumping the brakes on the Chiefs' comeback chances.

Toney says head coach Andy Reid's advice to him was simple — settle down, don't overstep what he normally does and don't try to be a superhero.

Toney's appearance in the Chiefs' home-opener comes after the 24-year-old missed training camp due to surgery to repair a partial tear in his meniscus. Now that he's back, Toney said he's "getting a feel for everything."

"It don't really make or break a lot of things. What I wanted to do on the field, I had to put into my rehab to get my knee back where it needed to be."

As Toney gets back to game speed, he says his focus is now on what it will take to defeat the Jaguars Sunday at noon.

"Just thinking about next week and how I can make plays," Toney said. "I'm not going to dwell on the past."

