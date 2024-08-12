Watch Now
KSHB, 38 the Spot announce 2024 broadcast partnership to air MIAA football in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB and 38 the Spot/KMCI are proud to announce plans to broadcast 12 MIAA collegiate football games this fall.

The partnership matches the broadcast reach of 38 The Spot/KMCI with fans of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

“We are thrilled to have the MIAA game of the week join our great lineup on 38 the Spot for 2024,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “With so many great teams, combined with their passionate fan base, it’s exciting to bring the action from the gridiron to our Kansas City audience live on KMCI 38 the Spot. We continue to look for ways to bolster our live sports offerings on KMCI and the MIAA is a perfect addition."

The MIAA enters the season with several teams ranked in the 2024 NCAA Division II football preseason ranking, including Central Missouri (2), Pittsburg State (6) and Northwest Missouri (22).

"We are excited to offer this television opportunity in the great metropolitan area to connect with the 120,000 MIAA alumni in Kansas City, and to spread awareness of the quality and competitiveness of MIAA football to college sports fans throughout the region," said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. "We believe that this television platform and the exposure for MIAA schools will help drive many new subscribers to the MIAA network."

Racy added the 2024 partnership can "develop into a longer-term partnership with Scripps (KSHB/KMCI's parent company), and perhaps even include broadcasting other MIAA sports."

DATE

TIME (CT)

HOME

VISITORS

Saturday, Aug. 317 p.m.Pittsburg StateFerris St. (Michigan)
Saturday, Sept. 71 p.m.Emporia StateAngelo St. (Texas)
Saturday, Sept. 141 p.m.WashburnColorado Mines
Saturday, Sept. 212 p.m.Missouri SouthernNorthwest Missouri
Saturday, Sept. 281:30 p.m.Northwest MissouriEmporia State
Saturday, Oct. 121 p.m.Central MissouriMissouri Western
Saturday, Oct. 192 p.m.Missouri WesternNebraska Kearney
Saturday, Oct. 262 p.m.Central OklahomaPittsburg State
Saturday, Nov. 22 p.m.Pittsburg StateCentral Missouri
Saturday, Nov. 91 p.m.WashburnCentral Oklahoma
Saturday, Nov. 16NoonNebraska KearneyFort Hays State

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:

PROVIDER
CHANNEL
DIGITAL CHANNEL
Over-the-air38.138.1
Spectrum81230
Comcast (Independence)5807
Comcast (Olathe)2807
Everfast Fiber2632
Dish Network3838
DirecTV3838
AT&T U-Verse381038
Midco15615
Optimum (St. Joseph)17N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch MIAA games over the air. Looking for help finding the game over the air? Start here.

