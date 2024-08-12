KSHB, 38 the Spot announce 2024 broadcast partnership to air MIAA football in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB and 38 the Spot/KMCI are proud to announce plans to broadcast 12 MIAA collegiate football games this fall.

The partnership matches the broadcast reach of 38 The Spot/KMCI with fans of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

“We are thrilled to have the MIAA game of the week join our great lineup on 38 the Spot for 2024,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “With so many great teams, combined with their passionate fan base, it’s exciting to bring the action from the gridiron to our Kansas City audience live on KMCI 38 the Spot. We continue to look for ways to bolster our live sports offerings on KMCI and the MIAA is a perfect addition."

The MIAA enters the season with several teams ranked in the 2024 NCAA Division II football preseason ranking, including Central Missouri (2), Pittsburg State (6) and Northwest Missouri (22).

"We are excited to offer this television opportunity in the great metropolitan area to connect with the 120,000 MIAA alumni in Kansas City, and to spread awareness of the quality and competitiveness of MIAA football to college sports fans throughout the region," said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. "We believe that this television platform and the exposure for MIAA schools will help drive many new subscribers to the MIAA network."

Racy added the 2024 partnership can "develop into a longer-term partnership with Scripps (KSHB/KMCI's parent company), and perhaps even include broadcasting other MIAA sports."

DATE TIME (CT) HOME VISITORS Saturday, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Pittsburg State Ferris St. (Michigan) Saturday, Sept. 7 1 p.m. Emporia State Angelo St. (Texas) Saturday, Sept. 14 1 p.m. Washburn Colorado Mines Saturday, Sept. 21 2 p.m. Missouri Southern Northwest Missouri Saturday, Sept. 28 1:30 p.m. Northwest Missouri Emporia State Saturday, Oct. 12 1 p.m. Central Missouri Missouri Western Saturday, Oct. 19 2 p.m. Missouri Western Nebraska Kearney Saturday, Oct. 26 2 p.m. Central Oklahoma Pittsburg State Saturday, Nov. 2 2 p.m. Pittsburg State Central Missouri Saturday, Nov. 9 1 p.m. Washburn Central Oklahoma Saturday, Nov. 16 Noon Nebraska Kearney Fort Hays State

KMCI/38 the Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers in the Kansas City area:

PROVIDER

CHANNEL

DIGITAL CHANNEL

Over-the-air 38.1 38.1 Spectrum 8 1230 Comcast (Independence) 5 807 Comcast (Olathe) 2 807 Everfast Fiber 2 632 Dish Network 38 38 DirecTV 38 38 AT&T U-Verse 38 1038 Midco 15 615 Optimum (St. Joseph) 17 N/A

*38 the Spot/KMCI is currently unavailable on YouTubeTV. YouTubeTV subscribers can catch MIAA games over the air. Looking for help finding the game over the air? Start here.

