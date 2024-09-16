Watch Now
MIAA Week 3 Scoreboard: Washburn comes up short in battle against Colo. School of Mines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Washburn Ichabods came up just short Saturday in a battle against the Colorado School of Mines in the MIAA Game of the Week.

The two teams traded scores down the stretch, but the Orediggers grabbed the win 31-28.

The win moved the Orediggers to 2-0 on the season. Washburn fell to 0-2 with the loss.

Here’s a look at other action across the MIAA:

Tune in to 38 the Spot/KMCI in the Kansas City area next at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, as Missouri Southern hosts Northwest Missouri in the MIAA Game of the Week.

