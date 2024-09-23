MIAA Week 4 Scoreboard | NW Missouri blanks Missouri Southern 59-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats continued their winning ways in Saturday’s MIAA Game of the Week.

The Bearcats (2-2) knocked off Missouri Southern 59-0 (0-3).

Here’s a look at other action this weekend in the MIAA:



Tune in to 38 the Spot/KMCI in the Kansas City area at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 to catch Emporia State (4-0) at Northwest Missouri State in the MIAA Game of the Week.

