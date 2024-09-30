Watch Now
SportsThe MIAA

Actions

MIAA Week 5 Scoreboard: NWMSU holds off No. 11 Emporia State

NWMSU vs Emporia State.png
Courtesy Aaron Hare/Northwest Athletics
Northwest Missouri defensive lineman Trevion Traylor reacts after making a play in Saturday's win over Emporia State.
NWMSU vs Emporia State.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA Game of the Week featured a low-scoring affair between the Northwest Missouri Bearcats and No. 11 Emporia State Hornets.

At the final whistle, the Bearcats (3-2) came out on top 14-9, giving ESU (4-1) its first loss of the season.

Here’s a look at other action this weekend in the MIAA:

Tune in to 38 the Spot/KMCI in the Kansas City area at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, for the MIAA Game of the Week as Central Missouri hosts Missouri Western.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone