MIAA Week 5 Scoreboard: NWMSU holds off No. 11 Emporia State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA Game of the Week featured a low-scoring affair between the Northwest Missouri Bearcats and No. 11 Emporia State Hornets.
At the final whistle, the Bearcats (3-2) came out on top 14-9, giving ESU (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Here’s a look at other action this weekend in the MIAA:
- Northwest Missouri 14, No. 11 Emporia State 9
- No. 12 Central Missouri 36, University of Nebraska at Kearney 35
- Missouri Southern 27, Northeastern State 20
- Washburn 26, Missouri Western 16
- No. 23 Central Oklahoma 49, Fort Hays State 24
Tune in to 38 the Spot/KMCI in the Kansas City area at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, for the MIAA Game of the Week as Central Missouri hosts Missouri Western.
