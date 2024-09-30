MIAA Week 5 Scoreboard: NWMSU holds off No. 11 Emporia State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA Game of the Week featured a low-scoring affair between the Northwest Missouri Bearcats and No. 11 Emporia State Hornets.

At the final whistle, the Bearcats (3-2) came out on top 14-9, giving ESU (4-1) its first loss of the season.

Here’s a look at other action this weekend in the MIAA:



Tune in to 38 the Spot/KMCI in the Kansas City area at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, for the MIAA Game of the Week as Central Missouri hosts Missouri Western.

