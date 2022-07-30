'They can't stop us': Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling confident in offensive unit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs training camp wrapped up day four of full squad practice on Saturday with a bang.

During seven-on-seven's, fans got to see an offensive flash.

After camp, first year Chiefs' wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spoke with reporters.

MVS coming to Kansas City by way of Green Bay this past offseason, eager to get going with his new team.

The six-foot-four veteran more than confident in his new squad, saying the mentality going into this season is to not only act as the best, but to be it.

“It doesn’t mater who it is, they just can’t stop us and we feel like that about anybody," he said.

Valdes-Scantling continued to praise Ptarick Mahomes and the offensive weapons surrounding him.

"I feel like we have one of the better talented offensive in the league, so we're gonna keep that mentality no matter who lines up in front of us," he said.

The Chiefs will take Sunday off and then put on the pads Monday, a great chance to see if the walks backs up the talk.

—