‘This is wack’: Travis Kelce critical of new kickoff rule on podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described his skepticism regarding the new kickoff rule, which NFL owners recently passed, tight end Travis Kelce in his near agreement with his head coach.

Kelce discussed the new rule on the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast, calling it “absolutely stupid.”

Under the new kickoff rule, the ball will move to the 25-yard line if the receiving team calls a fair catch anywhere inside their 25-yard line.

The new rule is an attempt to help reduce concussions after the increase in concussion rates on kickoffs over the past two seasons.

However, Kelce doesn’t think the adjustment will assist in keeping players out of harm’s way.

“I don’t think this is making the game safer,” Travis Kelce said. “I think it’s making it more boring and taking a lot of excitement out of the game’s opening play. This is wack.”

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, added that the new rule means the league is moving farther away from having special teams as a part of games.

“When is somebody not gonna fair catch it and take the ball to the 25 (yard line)?” Jason Kelce asked. “Unless it’s just a really bad kick.”

Every NFL special teams coordinator unanimously opposed the rule change.

Travis Kelce also wasn’t a fan of the third quarterback rule, which allows teams to dress a third quarterback without using an active roster spot on game days.

“They’re basically saying if (the San Francisco 49ers) would’ve had a third quarterback, they would’ve (gone) to the Super Bowl,” Travis Kelce said. “That’s what this means.”

Travis Kelce was referencing last year’s NFC Championship Game when both of the 49ers dressed quarterbacks, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, were injured. The 49ers were forced to play running back Christian McCaffrey at center. San Francisco lost that game 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL first instituted a similar rule in 1991 and kept it in place through the 2010 season.

