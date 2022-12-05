'This is where we build': RB Isiah Pacheco weighs in on Chiefs' 3rd straight loss to Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco spoke one-on-one with KSHB 41 Sports after Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, KC's third straight loss to the Bengals this calendar year.

"Obviously they are a good team," he said. "For us, we just got to come ready to roll at practice on Monday and clean things up."

The AFC Championship Game rematch fell in favor of the home team. The 27-24 score was the exact same as the final of the AFC title game in January.

Reflecting postgame, Pacheco says "this is where we build."

"Moments like this, this playoff atmosphere, we build on things like this," he said.

Sunday's loss forced the Chiefs to give up the No. 1 AFC seed . KC (9-3) now sits at No. 2 behind the Buffalo Bills.

"We gotta come ready to roll at practice and compete so we can sweat all this nonsense out and get back out there," Pacheco said.

