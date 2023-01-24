Ticket prices for AFC Championship game could be among most expensive ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting a seat inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will cost a lot of money.

The cheapest tickets are selling for just under $400 including taxes and fees. The most expensive tickets are thousands of dollars. The Chiefs put more tickets on sale Monday morning.

Jason Durbin, the vice president of ticket operations at Tickets for Less says the prices are on trend with last year’s AFC Championship game, also held in Kansas City, but that game was the most expensive in the stadium’s history.

“The hype and getting to the Super Bowl, and the rematch, everything goes into it, which makes it so people are really going all out for it," Durbin said. "People are spending big bucks.”

When enthusiastic fans are willing to spend a lot of money, they attract scammers. Durbin gives three pieces of advice for people buying resale tickets.

Buy from trusted websites like Ticketmaster and Tickets For Less which have agreements and relationships with the NFL.

Don’t buy a printed ticket or a screenshot of a mobile ticket. True mobile tickets have a barcode which changes so a printed version will not work.

Don’t pay for tickets with apps like Venmo or CashApp because they use funds directly tied to your bank account. A credit card offers more protection.

As for when to buy a ticket, Durbin said last year prices did not go down closer to game day. If it’s a game you really want to see, he suggests buying a ticket sooner rather than later.

“Last year, we didn’t see much of a change throughout the week,” he remembered. “As the weekend came in, if anything, we saw the supply went away and there wasn’t much left. And then day-of, we saw them going for over $500.”

Tickets For Less prides itself on advertising prices including taxes and fees so there are no surprises when customers check out.