AFC Championship Game tickets go on sale Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for the fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium go on sale Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday.

A limited quantity will be available to the public at 11 a.m.

Before the public sale, Jackson County taxpayers can participate in a presale from 8-9:30 a.m. Buyers must use a credit card with a zip code within Jackson County to participate in the online-only sale.

Season ticket holders will also have a chance to secure their spot at the record-breaking game before the public. Their opportunity goes live at 10 a.m. Further information will be communicated via email.

A six-ticket limit is imposed per purchaser.

Fans hopeful to secure a ticket can do so HERE .

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

