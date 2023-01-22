AFC Championship Game returns to Kansas City for record 5th straight year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next Sunday, the AFC Championship Game returns to Kansas City for a record fifth consecutive year.
The Chiefs will host the Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the loudest stadium in the NFL.
Kansas City.
The official home of the AFC Championship Game.
But this matchup is personal.
In a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game, Kansas City looks to snap its losing streak against Cincinnati.
Mahomes and company lost to the Bengals three times in 2022 — twice in January and once in December.
During the Week 13 regular-season matchup, the Chiefs fell to the Bengals by 3 points.
In a Jan. 2 matchup, the Chiefs also lost by three. However, Kansas City had led by 14 points before falling apart and allowing the Bengals to rally to a 34-31 win.
But perhaps the most memorable loss came in the AFC Championship when the Chiefs had a meltdown that deteriorated a 21-3 lead to a Super Bowl berth for the Bengals.
With revenge on the mind, Kansas City’s quest for victory could be complicated by a high-ankle sprain Mahomes sustained in the Divisional round against Jacksonville.
QB1 is determined to play — saying he will not exit a playoff game unless they "take me out" — but his teammates are prepared for another “Playoff Chad” performance if necessary.
“We had a veteran guy, Chad Henne, stepping up to the plate yet again in the playoffs,” tight end Travis Kelce said Saturday. “Playoff Chad, baby — we keep finding a way to win with him at QB.”
The road to the Super Bowl runs through Kansas City.
Before the Cincinnati-Buffalo AFC Divisional matchup Sunday, the location of the AFC Championship game was up in the air.
Had the Bills won, the game would have been played at a neutral site — Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
In preparation for the potential Chiefs-Bills pairing, over 50,000 tickets were sold ahead of time.
But with the Bengals defeating the Bills 27-10 in snowy Buffalo, Kansas City gained home-field advantage once again.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The game can be viewed on CBS.
