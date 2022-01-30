Bungled: Chiefs blow 18-point lead in AFC title game loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thus endeth Kansas City’s two-year reign atop the AFC.

For the second straight week, the Chiefs’ opponent lost a coin toss to start overtime, but this time a bogged down offense didn’t capitalize in a stunning 27-24 loss.

Instead, Patrick Mahomes was intercepted when a deep throw into double coverage went off Tyreek Hill’s hands for a Vonn Bell interception.

Nine plays after Cincy took over at its own 45-yard line, rookie kicker Evan McPherson delivered the game-winning 31-yard dagger on the second possession in overtime.

Kansas City blew an 18-point first-half lead in a game that proved as shocking as the improbable closing-seconds comeback a week earlier against Buffalo.

The Chiefs dominated the first half and the Bengals owned the second half and overtime.

Trailing by three with 6:04 remaining, Patrick Mahomes and company took possession and engineered a 14-play, 49-yard drive to force overtime on Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The Chiefs led 21-3 late in the first half before the offense went dormant — as it had in the loss four weeks earlier in Cincy — as the Bengals rattled off 21 straight points before the game went to extra time tied at 24-24.

But it didn’t matter.

Kansas City’s offense, which topped 40 points in the previous two postseason games, continued to play like a juggernaut in the first half.

The Chiefs scored on their first three drives, while the Bengals seemed stuck in the mud amid constant pressure on Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati opened the game with a three-and-out before Kansas City marched straight down the field for a 10-yard touchdown from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill.

The Bengals answered with a 14-play field-goal drive, but the defense still hadn’t solved Mahomes and company.

It only took seven plays before Mahomes dipped, ducked and dodged his way around a collapsing pocket, reversing course more than once before a Trey Smith block helped him escape to the right for a 5-yard touchdown to Travis Kelce.

It was Kelce’s 12th career postseason touchdown, which tied him with John Stallworth for the third-most in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice (22) and Rob Gronkowski (15).

He finished with 10 catches for 95 yards and also became only the third player in NFL history to surpass 100 career postseason receptions.

After another Bengals punt, a 3-yard touchdown from Mahomes to Mecole Hardman Jr. pushed the lead to 21-3, but the Chiefs’ momentum stalled from there.

Running back Samaje Perine got free for a 41-yard touchdown thanks to a missed tackle by Charvarius Ward and Kansas City eschewed a last-second field-goal attempt to go for the throat on the final play of the first half.

Hill came in motion from right to left and Mahomes flipped a pass to him around the 5-yard line, but Cincinnati’s defense wasn’t fooled and time expired as the Chiefs’ speed was dragging down short of the goal line.

Kansas City’s 80-yard drive netted no points.

The Chiefs, who led 21-10 at halftime, punted on four of their first five drives in the second half sandwiched around an interception, while the Bengals netted a field goal on their second drive — a 31-yarder by Evan McPherson.

Were it not for a sack and batted-down pass by Melvin Ingram after Cincinnati reached the red zone, it might have been worse.

Two plays later, it got worse for Kansas City when Mahomes double-clutched and telegraphed a pass intended for Demarcus Robinson.

Defensive tackle B.J. Hill read Mahomes the whole way, batting the ball to himself for an interception.

Cincinnati took over at the 27-yard line and scored five plays later when Burrow drilled a 2-yard back shoulder fade to rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who leaped over cornerback Rashad Fenton for the TD.

Trent Taylor, a practice-squad elevation for the game, caught the game-tying two-point pass as a “Who dey?” chant erupted inside Arrowhead.

After another punt, the Chiefs seemed to reclaim the momentum when L’Jarius Sneed picked off Burrow, but Kansas City’s offense remained bogged down — losing 4 yards on three plays — before Tommy Townsend sent another one away.

Cincy drove into field-goal range for a go-ahead 52-yard Evan McPherson field goal.

