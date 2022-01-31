Watch
Chiefs credit loss to poor execution

WR Mecole Hardman one-on-one with KSHB 41 Sports
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 20:53:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. spoke one-on-one in an exclusive postgame interview with KSHB 41 Sports anchor Hayley Lewis to discuss KC's 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs end their postseason run in their fourth consecutive AFC title game appearance at home, an NFL first.

Hardman went 52 yards on 3 receptions and scored one touchdown in Sunday's loss.

"We gotta learn from this, we got to grow from this," Hardman said. "Just take this L to the chin and just learn from it like I said — come back next year and try it again."

