Chiefs credit loss to poor execution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. spoke one-on-one in an exclusive postgame interview with KSHB 41 Sports anchor Hayley Lewis to discuss KC's 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals .

The Chiefs end their postseason run in their fourth consecutive AFC title game appearance at home , an NFL first.

Hardman went 52 yards on 3 receptions and scored one touchdown in Sunday's loss.

"We gotta learn from this, we got to grow from this," Hardman said. "Just take this L to the chin and just learn from it like I said — come back next year and try it again."