Tickets now on sale for Sporting KC's first 4 games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to Sporting Kansas City’s first four matches of the 2021 season went on sale Wednesday.

Fans can purchase tickets to the home opener on Friday, April 23, against Orlando City SC as well as the club’s three home matches in May.

Tickets also are on sale for the Sunday, May 9, game against Austin FC, which features the return of former Sporting KC defender Matt Besler, along with the Sunday, May 16, game against thee Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Saturday, May 29, game against the Houston Dynamo FC at Children’s Mercy Park.

Capacity at the stadium remains reduced under health and safety protocols developed in conjunction with the Unified Government Public Health Department.

There are approximately 6,500 tickets available for each game, which is an increase from the 18% capacity limit at the end of last season.

Capacity could go up during the summer based on health orders and protocols in place in June and beyond.

Fans will be temperature screened upon entrance and required to wear face masks unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Social-distancing guidelines also remain in place along with cashless payments only and a clear-bag rule.

Sporting KC opens the season on Saturday, April 17, at the New York Red Bulls.