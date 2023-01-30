Watch Now
Time lapse: Chiefs fans fill parking lots ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the parking lots early for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Our tower camera captured an afternoon of tailgating and crowds filling up the stadium.
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 16:43:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s chilly temperatures were no problem for the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgating tradition.

Officially, the parking lot gates were set to open for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m.

But by 11:30 a.m., the club made the decision to open up the gates about 90 minutes early.

A KSHB 41 tower cam caught the Kingdom descending on the Truman Sports Complex to get in the mood to cheer on their team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.

