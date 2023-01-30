Time lapse: Chiefs fans fill parking lots ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday’s chilly temperatures were no problem for the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgating tradition.

Officially, the parking lot gates were set to open for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m.

But by 11:30 a.m., the club made the decision to open up the gates about 90 minutes early.

#Chiefs Arrowhead stadium gates are open. About an hour and 15 minutes earlier than expected — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 29, 2023

A KSHB 41 tower cam caught the Kingdom descending on the Truman Sports Complex to get in the mood to cheer on their team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 .

