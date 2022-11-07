Titans starting QB Ryan Tannehill inactive vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Tannehill will miss a second straight game with a sprained ankle, giving rookie Malik Willis his second career start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback had completed more than 65% of his passes for 1,097 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions during the season's first six games.

Willis went 6 of 10 for 55 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his first career start last Sunday at the Houston Texans. He also had five carries for 12 yards.

Despite the lack of a passing attack, Tennessee won 17-10 behind Derrick Henry, who had 32 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City should expect a heavy dose of Henry on Sunday Night Football, especially with an offense that traded A.J. Brown away during the offseason and released Julio Jones.

The Titans also will be without starting strong safety Armani Hooker (shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck), who were both ruled out Friday on the game’s final injury report .

Defensive tackles Kevin Strong (ankle), who was questionable, and Sam Okuayinonu (knee) also are inactive along with offensive lineman Jordan Roos.

But nose tackle Jeffery Simmons, who made waves this week by calling out the Chiefs' offensive line, will be active. He had been questionable with an ankle injury.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who missed practice Friday for Tennessee with an illness, also will play for the Titans.

For the Chiefs, tight end Jody Fortson (quad/illness) was ruled out Friday, and the rest of the inactives — running back Ronald Jones II, quarterback Shane Buechele, safety Nazeeh Johnson, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard — were anticipated based on previous games.

