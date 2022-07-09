Watch Now
Travis Kelce calls Tyreek Hill ‘one of the best players the NFL has ever seen’

KC’s new look pass catching unit still creating chemistry
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce embraces wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after Kelce scored the game winning touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 20:42:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taking a break from swinging golf clubs in the American Century Championships this weekend in Lake Tahoe, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked exclusively with KSHB 41 Friday about the team’s blockbuster offseason trade.

“Tyreek is one of the best football players that the NFL has ever seen,” Kelce said.

Kansas City shipped the speedster to the Miami Dolphins in March in a deal that netted five draft picks and helped create much needed cap room.

“Not having him in the building is definitely different,” he said.

Kelce and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes are representing the defending AFC West champions in the star-studded field.

Kelce finished Friday’s round with two points, tied for 45th.

“We also picked up a lot of great guys, a lot of great teammates and a lot of guys with great character and great skill sets,” he said. “It's exciting. It's exciting times.”

Chiefs training camp begins on July 22 on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

