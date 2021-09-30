Travis Kelce jokes the Eagles took opportunity away from him to play with his brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce loves his job as the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I love Kansas City, I've been so fortunate to be here," Kelce said during a press conference on Thursday.

Still, as he continues breaking records for Kansas City , one thing still lingers on his mind: how the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Zach Ertz over him.

Kelce joked that by doing so, the Eagles took an opportunity away from him to play with his brother Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce is a center for the Eagles so had the team drafted Travis over Zach Ertz, he would've played with his brother.

"They [the Eagles] took the opportunity away from me to play with my brother in Philly when they picked Zach Ertz," Kelce said jokingly during the press conference.

Ertz was the Eagles' 35th overall pick in 2013, while Kelce was the 63rd overall pick.

"Zach Ertz has been awesome for them, helped them get a Super Bowl so it wasn't the wrong pick," Kelce said. "I thought it'd be so cool to play at all three levels with my brother but I'm happy I landed here in Kansas City."