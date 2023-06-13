Watch Now
Travis Kelce says he was 'lucky' with 1st pitch at Royals game during 'Chiefs Day at the K'

Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 14:51:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce redeemed himself during "Chiefs Day at the K" Monday, when he tossed the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium.

But Kelce told reporters he was 'lucky' to throw a strike.

"I got lucky that I didn't fall on my tail and go viral yet again for the wrong reason," Kelce joked on Tuesday, as the Chiefs began its first day of full-team minicamp.

Kelce said he practiced his throw after his infamous first pitch spike during the Cleveland Guardians' home opener in April.

"I don't know if you guys saw my left foot slide (while throwing the pitch), but it actually helped the ball come back over the plate," Kelce said.

Kelce praised young Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for helping frame his glove to make the pitch a strike.

"(Bobby) framed that corner for me a little bit and put it over the plate," Kelce said.

