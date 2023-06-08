Travis Kelce to throw 1st pitch for Kansas City Royals on June 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce will have a chance at redemption on June 12.

As part of the team's festivities for "Chiefs Day at the K" on Monday, June 12, the Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday that Kelce will throw out the first pitch before the Royals game against the Cincinnati Reds.

For Kelce, it's a chance at redemption for his infamous spike of the baseball during the home opener for the Cleveland Guardians in April.

Kelce, alongside his mother Donna, threw out the first pitch where he spiked the ball wide left of Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, missing Bieber by a country mile.

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! 👩‍👦🏈#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

Kelce will now have a chance on June 12 to redeem his past mistakes and show that his future Hall of Fame-level athletic ability does translate to baseball.

Alongside Kelce throwing out the first pitch, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and many members of the Chiefs organization will also participate in "Chiefs Day at the K".

Reid, Mahomes and Kelce will carry their most recent Super Bowl trophy along a red carpet from the bullpen to the infield pregame with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. June 12.