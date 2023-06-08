Watch Now
Travis Kelce to throw 1st pitch for Kansas City Royals on June 12

Ron Schwane/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 08, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce will have a chance at redemption on June 12.

As part of the team's festivities for "Chiefs Day at the K" on Monday, June 12, the Kansas City Royals announced on Thursday that Kelce will throw out the first pitch before the Royals game against the Cincinnati Reds.

For Kelce, it's a chance at redemption for his infamous spike of the baseball during the home opener for the Cleveland Guardians in April.

Kelce, alongside his mother Donna, threw out the first pitch where he spiked the ball wide left of Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, missing Bieber by a country mile.

Kelce will now have a chance on June 12 to redeem his past mistakes and show that his future Hall of Fame-level athletic ability does translate to baseball.

Alongside Kelce throwing out the first pitch, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and many members of the Chiefs organization will also participate in "Chiefs Day at the K".

Reid, Mahomes and Kelce will carry their most recent Super Bowl trophy along a red carpet from the bullpen to the infield pregame with fans encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. June 12.

