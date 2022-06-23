KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's received death threats on social media over comments he recently made about Patrick Mahomes.

On the first episode of his podcast "It Needed To Be Said," Hill compared the accuracy of Mahomes with his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill said that while Mahomes has a stronger arm, he would choose Tagovailoa for his accuracy.

“Obviously I’m going to go with [Mahomes] as having the strongest arm,” Hill said on the podcast “But as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day."

On the second episode, Hill said he believes people overreacted to his comments.

“I just feel like a lot of people just overreacted for no reason,” Hill said. “A lot of people are just acting off of emotion.”

Hill followed up by saying speaking on the death threats he's received.

“By the way I got death threats,” Hill said. “From every social media account I own, I got death threats on.”

Mahomes responded to Hill's comments saying he was surprised, however he said the love for Hill is still there.

“I'm sure it had some to do with trying to get his podcast stuff and get it rolling,” Mahomes said. “Definitely I still love Tyreek. He's a one-of-a-kind player, but as you know, in Coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team.”

Hill acknowledged that Mahomes is great, but doubled down on the fact that he believes in Tagovailoa's ability.

"We all know Patrick Mahomes is great, we know that," Hill said. "But right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback, who’s trying to head into the same direction as Patrick. I mean, I believe in him [Tua]."

