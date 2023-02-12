Ukrainian, Olathe families attending Super Bowl LVII in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Teigland family and Yeremenko family are enjoying their surprise trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt presented them with Super Bowl tickets after the families were invited to the AFC Championship game a few weeks ago in Kansas City.

The Yeremenko family left their home in Ukraine and the war almost six months ago.

The Teigland family sponsored them and helped them with an apartment and car last year.

Now, the families say they have become true friends. Their daughters are even in the same Kindergarten class in Olathe.

"It's pretty amazing to be here," said Ben Teigland.

Kit Yeremenko, who is from Ukraine, talked about how excited he is to attend the game.

"It's really exciting because it's almost my first experience here," Yeremenko said. "It's crazy because a lot of people here, everybody is shouting something like 'Let's go Chiefs! Eagles, Eagles!' My team is Chiefs so I vote for them. They're better, strongestand I believe they will win."

The families connected through an organization called Welcome.US.

—